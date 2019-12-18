Police departments use ‘#9PMRoutine’ to remind people to lock their car doors

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Many consider it common sense to lock their car doors, but it can be easy to forget during the holiday rush.

Police departments across the country are using the hashtag "#9PMRoutine” to remind people to lock their doors before settling in for the night.

Police said during the holidays there’s a noticeable increase of unlocked vehicles that are raided by thieves.

“Even when you do lock your car in your driveway, don’t leave valuables or presents in your car," said Matt Ivory, with the White Lake Township Police Department.

Police said if one unlocked car is hit, there are usually several more in that neighborhood hit too.

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are helping police spread the hashtag.