Police: Man found dead on front porch after gunfire rings out on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man was found dead on the front porch of a home after gunfire rang out on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Residents said they heard five or six gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 15700 block of Rutherford Street on Detroit’s west side, according to officials.

A man was seen on the walkway near the front porch of a home in the area. When medical officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said the man is between 25 and 30 years old.

Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police homicide section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.