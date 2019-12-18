Police seek person of interest after semi-automatic rifle fired into River Rouge home, officials say

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are searching for a person of interest after a man fired a semi-automatic rifle at a home in River Rouge, police said.

Police said someone drove up to a house on Cora Street on Saturday and fired multiple shots at the home.

One man inside the house was shot, police said.

Investigators said they obtained video of the vehicle, which also showed the shooter and two other occupants.

Authorities recovered the vehicle Monday in Ecorse and took a juvenile into custody. Another juvenile who was in the car was identified and interviewed, police said.

Two search warrants were executed in Ecorse and River Rouge as part of the investigation, officials said.

Police determined one person inside the River Rouge home was the target of the shooting.

The man who was shot has been treated and released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Officials want to speak with Tommie Lee Holmes, 46, who has been named a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ location is asked to call River Rouge police at 313-842-8700.