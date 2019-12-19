16ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

16ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
Trump becomes third president to be impeached in US history

Trump impeached: What happens next?

Now that the House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, the Senate will hold an impeachment trial overseen by the chief justice of the United States. Here’s what comes next.

Read more: Trump rallies in Michigan during impeachment: Here’s what he said

2019 Dangerous Toy Guide

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide as parents finish up their holiday shopping. The guide includes safety tips and recalls. View here.

Recreational marijuana sales reach $3.1 million

In the opening week of recreational marijuana sales, three Ann Arbor businesses had more than $1.6 million in sales. Then in the next week, with a total of five recreational stores, shoppers spent $1.4 million in purchases.

Weather: Cold sunshine, then a warm-up!

Brandon Roux: Temperatures dropped off pretty quickly overnight, as expected, but then leveled off as a mid-level cloud deck moved in -- that kept temps from plummeting as far as they could have, although it’s still a plenty cold start to the day with temperatures averaging low teens across the area (-12 to -11 degrees Celsius). Here’s the full forecast.

More Local News Headlines

National News Headlines

Features

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: