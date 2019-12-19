ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 19, 2019

Now that the House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, the Senate will hold an impeachment trial overseen by the chief justice of the United States. Here’s what comes next.

Read more: Trump rallies in Michigan during impeachment: Here’s what he said

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide as parents finish up their holiday shopping. The guide includes safety tips and recalls. View here.

In the opening week of recreational marijuana sales, three Ann Arbor businesses had more than $1.6 million in sales. Then in the next week, with a total of five recreational stores, shoppers spent $1.4 million in purchases.

Brandon Roux: Temperatures dropped off pretty quickly overnight, as expected, but then leveled off as a mid-level cloud deck moved in -- that kept temps from plummeting as far as they could have, although it’s still a plenty cold start to the day with temperatures averaging low teens across the area (-12 to -11 degrees Celsius). Here’s the full forecast.