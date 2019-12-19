ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 19, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Trump impeached: What happens next?
Now that the House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, the Senate will hold an impeachment trial overseen by the chief justice of the United States. Here’s what comes next.
Read more: Trump rallies in Michigan during impeachment: Here’s what he said
2019 Dangerous Toy Guide
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide as parents finish up their holiday shopping. The guide includes safety tips and recalls. View here.
Recreational marijuana sales reach $3.1 million
In the opening week of recreational marijuana sales, three Ann Arbor businesses had more than $1.6 million in sales. Then in the next week, with a total of five recreational stores, shoppers spent $1.4 million in purchases.
Weather: Cold sunshine, then a warm-up!
Brandon Roux: Temperatures dropped off pretty quickly overnight, as expected, but then leveled off as a mid-level cloud deck moved in -- that kept temps from plummeting as far as they could have, although it’s still a plenty cold start to the day with temperatures averaging low teens across the area (-12 to -11 degrees Celsius). Here’s the full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Family remembers mother of 3 killed in Plymouth Township murder-suicide
- Dream comes true for student with autism when River Rouge basketball coach puts him in game
- Fire ignites at abandoned Northland Mall in Southfield
- Case dismissed after Michigan man sues ex-girlfriend for not using birth control
- Car seen speeding away after mid-afternoon drive-by shooting in Livonia, police say
National News Headlines
- Watch live: Mitch McConnell addresses impeachment on Senate floor
- After vote, Pelosi stokes impeachment trial uncertainty
Features
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.