Fire ignites at abandoned Northland Mall in Southfield

DETROIT – Crews spent the night battling a fire at the abandoned Northland Mall near Greenfield Road and the Lodge Freeway in Southfield.

The fire started in the former JCPenny store. Smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The city of Southfield has been working on a plan for the mall since it shut down about 5 years ago. At one point the city was trying to convince Amazon to build its new headquarters at the site.