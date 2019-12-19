Porch camera captures moment St. Clair Shores boy does good deed

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Semaj Alexander, 10, has one motto in life.

“I’ve always learned, if something is broken, you should try to fix it even if it’s not yours,” Alexander said.

It came into play yesterday as he was walking home from school in St. Clair Shores. He noticed a Christmas decoration had fallen over on the porch of one of his neighbor’s houses.

“I saw that their Christmas tree had fallen down, so I fixed it,” Alexander said. “I looked back to make sure [it was still standing] because it was windy.”

Aimee Ryan lives at the house and watched the whole thing happen on her porch camera.

“I looked to see this little boy on the porch fixing my tree, it was so cute,” Ryan said. “He picked it up and tapped it at the end and walked off with a big smile. I just thought, ‘How amazing that this little boy did that on his own.’”

It warmed Ryan’s heart, so she posted the video on Facebook looking for the pint-sized mystery do-gooder. Two thousand people liked the post, including Semaj’s mom.

“I’m proud of him, I really am,” Candice Krasnicki said.

That post led to Aimee meeting Semaj today and surprising him for his good deed.

"My husband and I wanted to give you an Amazon gift card and three tickets to the Lions game,” She told him.

And so, the moral of this Christmas story is this:

“It's always good to do something good for somebody else,” Alexander said.

The other takeaway here, sometimes good things happen to good people.

“We don’t have a lot of things," Alexander said. “This is a dream come true. I’ve always been waiting to go to Lions game.”