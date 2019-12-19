Woman with pink hair seen taking window screens off Dearborn Heights homes, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for a woman with pink hair who was seen walking around taking window screens off homes in Dearborn Heights, officials said.

The woman has been seen walking back and forth on Annapolis Street canvassing the area, police said. It’s unclear when she was sighted.

She took window screens off of residences, but never got inside because she was seen by a neighbor and a resident of a home she targeted, according to authorities.

She fled in a blue Pontiac four-door car with tinted windows, chrome rims and a personalized Michigan Army- or university-style license plate with only letters, police said.

The woman was 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall with washed out pink or red hair, officials said. She was wearing black pants, a black coat with fur trim, a black beanie and facial piercings, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the woman’s identity or the owner of the Pontiac is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7707.

The car used by a woman who tried to break into Dearborn Heights homes, police say.

