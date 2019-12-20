25 safest cities in Michigan in 2019

Do you live in one of Michigan’s safest cities?

Alarms.org released their annual list of the safest cities in Michigan this week. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.

Michigan, for example, has violent crime rates that are over the national average, but property crime rates that fall well below. However, as the data shows, there are often vast differences from one city (or state) to the next.

Methodology:

To identify the safest cities in Michigan, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. A total of 7,639 cities were factored into this ranking with populations ranging from 7,639 to 4,007,147. However, we eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000.

Overall, data from 8,793 law enforcement agencies that represented more 193 million of the US population helped us draw interesting insights between the size of the police force and incidence of crime. More here.

25 safest cities in Michigan

1. Grosse Ile Township

2. Beverly Hills

3. Rochester

4. Berkley

5. South Lyon

6. Farmington

7. Milford

8. Bloomfield Township

9. Trenton

10. Clawson

11. Birmingham

12. Hamburg Township

13. Grosse Pointe Park

14. Plymouth Township

15. West Bloomfield Township

16. Royal Oak

17. New Baltimore

18. Grand Haven

19. Grosse Pointe Woods

20. Riverview

21. Farmington Hills

22. Shelby Township

23. Flushing Township

24. Fraser

25. Novi

Other notes and findings