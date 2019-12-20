Owner of Metro Detroit clinic sentenced for role in diversion scheme involving more than 500,000 pills of oxycodone

WASHINGTON – The owner of a Metro Detroit clinic was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in a diversion scheme involving more than 500,000 pills of oxycodone and other drugs, according to the Department of Justice.

Shirley Douglas, 70, of West Bloomfield was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Douglas was the owner and operator of a pain clinic and physical therapy clinic in Southfield.

Officials said Douglas said she conspired with others to distribute medically unnecessary controlled substances including oxycodone, oxymorphone, alprazolam, hydrocodone and promethazine hydrochloride, through the selling of appointments with physicians at their pain clinics.

Officials said she was involved in distributing more than 500,000 pills of oxycodone.

Her co-defendant Malik Fuqua, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26.