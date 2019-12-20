State police: Inkster man shot during Livonia home invasion

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man who went to a hospital Wednesday night with gunshot wound to his abdomen was shot during a home invasion in Livonia.

Michigan State Police said troopers were first dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Beumont Hospital in Wayne for a gunshot victim. They found a 24-year-old Inkster man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He told troopers he was shot near Glenwood and Central in the city of Inkster.

However, on Thursday state police said further investigation revealed the man actually was shot during a home invasion in Livonia. He was turned over to the Livonia Police Department.

Police have not offered any information on the home invasion shooting. No other arrests or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to contact state police at 734-287-5000.

