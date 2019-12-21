Argument leads to fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man is dead after an argument early Saturday led to a shooting in Detroit, police said.

Police said a 29-year-old man and 26-year-old man were arguing in the 17100 block of Harper Avenue about 1:18 a.m.

The 29-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot at the other man, but didn’t hit him, according to police. The 26-year-old man then pulled out a handgun and returned fire, hitting the 29-year-old.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.