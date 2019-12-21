ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 21, 2019

A fake university created in Michigan to catch people who were allegedly abusing the student visa system drew heavy criticism. The acting deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement defended the University of Farmington in an editorial released Friday, and shared undercover video from the fake school.

A bright green substance oozing onto I-696 in Madison Heights is coming from a condemned business, officials said.

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

It’s the first day of winter, but it won’t feel like it.