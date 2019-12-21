30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
Detroit from Windsor on Dec. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

ICE: Undercover video shows students at fake Michigan university knew they were breaking the law

A fake university created in Michigan to catch people who were allegedly abusing the student visa system drew heavy criticism. The acting deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement defended the University of Farmington in an editorial released Friday, and shared undercover video from the fake school.

Green substance from condemned Madison Heights business oozes onto I-696

A bright green substance oozing onto I-696 in Madison Heights is coming from a condemned business, officials said.

Prostitution, drug sting leads to 46 arrests in Warren

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Metro Detroit weather: Bright, milder than average Saturdays

It’s the first day of winter, but it won’t feel like it.

More Local News Headlines

National News Headlines

World

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: