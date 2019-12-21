ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 21, 2019
ICE: Undercover video shows students at fake Michigan university knew they were breaking the law
A fake university created in Michigan to catch people who were allegedly abusing the student visa system drew heavy criticism. The acting deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement defended the University of Farmington in an editorial released Friday, and shared undercover video from the fake school.
Green substance from condemned Madison Heights business oozes onto I-696
A bright green substance oozing onto I-696 in Madison Heights is coming from a condemned business, officials said.
Prostitution, drug sting leads to 46 arrests in Warren
President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
Metro Detroit weather: Bright, milder than average Saturdays
It’s the first day of winter, but it won’t feel like it.
- Hospital staff hosts Christmas party for terminally ill Trenton man
- Wayne County Circuit Court issues jury duty scam warning
- Report: Michigan barn fires claimed lives of 230K animals in 2019
- Detroit police seek driver who hit pedestrian, fled scene
- A different kind of traffic stop: Redford Township police deliver holiday cheer
- Jon Bon Jovi among Cory Booker’s top campaign fundraisers
- Trump signs $1.4 trillion in spending, avoids shutdown
- Man who kidnapped Wisconsin teen: She was ‘terrified of me’
- Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break
- New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after assault weapon ban
- India suspends internet and phone services to quell protests
- Pope denounces ‘rigidity’ as he warns of Christian decline
- Will Michigan football need any 2020 recruits to contribute next season?
- Detroit Tigers sign starting pitcher Zack Godley to minor league deal
- Michigan basketball lands 4-star center Hunter Dickinson, now has top 10 recruiting class
