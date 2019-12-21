Man shot by masked men during robbery on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was shot early Saturday during a robbery on Detroit’s east side, police said.

According to police, a 23-year-old man returned to his home in the 4700 block of Somerset Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. when a white Ford Taurus pulled up to the house.

Two men got out of the car and demanded items from the man. Police said the man complied, but the men demanded more before one of them shot the victim.

A witness with a concealed pistol license heard what happened, came out of a house and opened fire at the robbers, police said. The pair fled east on Cornwall Street.

The victim is stable at a hospital. It is not known if the men were struck.

Police said the robbers were black men in their 20s. They had slim builds and were wearing black masks. One of the men had a handgun and the other man had an AK-47, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.