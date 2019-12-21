Warren man loses everything again when fire destroys home twice in a year

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is forced to rebuild his whole life again after a fire destroyed his home for the second time this year.

Dennis Waldrop’s mobile home at Landmark Estates on Dequindre Road near 9 Mile Road caught fire early Saturday.

"I come out and the bathroom was engulfed. I grabbed the little fire extinguisher that I kept by the door, tried to put it out. It wasn’t going out,” he said.

Firefighters believe the fire may have been caused by a space heater. The gas shutoff line to the home also caught fire. Consumers Energy checked the line and said the fire was not related to natural gas.

Waldrop lost everything in March when a fire ripped through another home he was living in at the mobile home park.

“I couldn’t believe it. I could not believe it. I am really kind of sorry I got out,” Waldrop said.

He said he will be staying with his son while he gets his life back together again.

“I’ll come up with something, I always do. I’ll prevail,” he said.

People who want to help Waldrop can contact Landmark Estates at 586-754-8480.