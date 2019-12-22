28ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit from Windsor on Dec. 22, 2019 (WDIV)

Here’s everything we know about the green substance found seeping onto I-696

A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696. The substance was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Friday afternoon.

Missing Southfield woman found dead near family’s cabin in Northern Michigan

Adrienne Quintal, a Southfield woman who has been missing in northern Michigan since October, was found dead Saturday, the family said.

Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license suspended

Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month.

Metro Detroit weather: Winter’s first full day will not feel like winter

It is the first full day of winter, but the weather will be very un-winter-like.

