ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 22, 2019

A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696. The substance was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Friday afternoon.

Adrienne Quintal, a Southfield woman who has been missing in northern Michigan since October, was found dead Saturday, the family said.

Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month.

It is the first full day of winter, but the weather will be very un-winter-like.