ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 22, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Here’s everything we know about the green substance found seeping onto I-696
A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696. The substance was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Friday afternoon.
Missing Southfield woman found dead near family’s cabin in Northern Michigan
Adrienne Quintal, a Southfield woman who has been missing in northern Michigan since October, was found dead Saturday, the family said.
Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license suspended
Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month.
Metro Detroit weather: Winter’s first full day will not feel like winter
It is the first full day of winter, but the weather will be very un-winter-like.
More Local News Headlines
- Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg opens Detroit campaign office
- Warren man loses everything again when fire destroys home twice in a year
- Michigan breweries craft special releases to help beer delivery driver after brain tumor discovery
- Police: Woman jumps out of moving Lyft on I-96 in Detroit
- PHOTOS: State Champs celebrates holidays at festive Detroit concert
National News Headlines
- Buttigieg playing catchup in reaching Nevada voters of color
- White Sands monument re-designated as US national park
- Trump slams ‘unfair’ Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives
- Doctor at Ohio children’s hospital crafts creative casts for young patients
World
- Germany says new rule requiring receipts fights tax fraud
- Afghan president wins 2nd term in preliminary vote count
- Iran rejects ‘conditional release’ for Iranian-British woman
- Notre Dame fire wakes the world up to dangers of lead dust
Sports Headlines
- Patriots, Texans clinch division titles with wins
- Hutchinson wins 1st, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1
- Bulls outlast short-handed Pistons 119-107
- Will Michigan football need any 2020 recruits to contribute next season?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.