Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for Jahdeja Anderson, a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

According to authorities, Anderson was last seen by her family at their home in the 8100 block of Mendota Street.

Anderson is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Jahdeja Anderson or knows of her whereabouts are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.