Police: 2 men arrested after being pulled over in Dearborn with 5 rifles, handgun in car

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police arrested two men who were pulled over with five rifles and a handgun in the car, according to authorities.

Officers were called Nov. 21 to a home in the area of Outer and Rotunda drives for a report of an armed robbery, police said.

A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the armed robbery was seen leaving the area, officials said. Police initiated a traffic stop.

Amjad Ibrahim, 26, and Xavier Bender, 46, were inside the car, along with five rifles and a handgun, according to authorities.

They were both charged with six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felon in possession of ammunition and six felony firearm violations.

Police said both men are habitual offenders. They were arraigned at 19th District Court.

Ibrahim is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Bender is being held in lieu of $250,000.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Amjad Ibrahim