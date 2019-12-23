Police use helicopter to catch suspected car thieves in Dearborn, officials say

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police used a helicopter to locate and arrest two men suspected of stealing a new Dodge Challenger in Dearborn, officials said.

Dearborn police were called Oct. 17 to the area of 14000 Prospect Street, according to authorities.

The caller told police his new Dodge Challenger had been stolen. He said a white Dodge Challenger was involved in the theft, police said.

When officers located the two vehicles, the driver fled in different directions, officials said.

Michigan State Police officials used a helicopter and located the men hiding nearby, according to authorities.

Ryan Simpson and Michael Johnson were taken into custody, police said.

A stolen handgun was found inside one of the cars, officers said.

Dearborn investigators connected Simpson and Johnson to several auto thefts in the city, according to police.

