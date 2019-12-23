Video captures holiday decorations stolen from Allen Park home

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Surveillance video captured the theft of an Allen Park home’s Christmas decorations -- and it wasn’t the only home hit in the neighborhood.

Bob Vandegeest was going for a tropical theme with palm trees, flamingos and a water-skiing Santa.

Sunday morning, Vandegeest stared at his empty lawn in disbelief. His security cameras recorded a man ripping out the stakes and lights that kept his Santa upright.

He said the suspected thief had folded up the decorations under his arm within a minute.

Vandegeest told Local 4 the man had help from a person behind the wheel of a Chrysler Sebring.

The theft was personal to Vandegeest, because he said the unique display was a gift from his children who know he isn’t a fan of snow.

The police are investigating.

After posting video of the theft on Facebook, Vandegeest said neighbors told him their decorations were also stolen by someone in a similar car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800.