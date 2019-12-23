32ºF

Year-end money changes: Here’s what you can do

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has a 20-point list of year-end money changes you should make.

Here what you should think about doing heading into the new year:

  • Finally make a budget!
  • Get clear about needs vs. wants!
  • Make a plan to defeat credit card tnterest:
    • Compound interest works both ways -- look to zero out your credit cards now.
    • You get a free annual credit report from all the reporting bureaus -- get yours and make sure the information there is accurate. If not, contact them to make corrections.
  • Make an emergency fund:
    • Your tax return is a good source of income to get you started.
    • Three months of living expenses if single.
    • Six months of living expenses if married with children.
  • Evaluate your insurance coverage:
    • Have enough coverage, but not too much!
  • Do you have an umbrella?
  • Are you getting the best discounts by having all coverage through the same carrier?

Find more money and budgeting tips at the Money Monday page.

