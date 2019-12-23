Year-end money changes: Here’s what you can do
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has a 20-point list of year-end money changes you should make.
Here what you should think about doing heading into the new year:
- Finally make a budget!
- Get clear about needs vs. wants!
- Make a plan to defeat credit card tnterest:
- Compound interest works both ways -- look to zero out your credit cards now.
- You get a free annual credit report from all the reporting bureaus -- get yours and make sure the information there is accurate. If not, contact them to make corrections.
- Make an emergency fund:
- Your tax return is a good source of income to get you started.
- Three months of living expenses if single.
- Six months of living expenses if married with children.
- Evaluate your insurance coverage:
- Have enough coverage, but not too much!
- Do you have an umbrella?
- Are you getting the best discounts by having all coverage through the same carrier?
Find more money and budgeting tips at the Money Monday page.
