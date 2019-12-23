Year-end money changes: Here’s what you can do

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants has a 20-point list of year-end money changes you should make.

Here what you should think about doing heading into the new year:

Finally make a budget!

Get clear about needs vs. wants!

Make a plan to defeat credit card tnterest: Compound interest works both ways -- look to zero out your credit cards now. You get a free annual credit report from all the reporting bureaus -- get yours and make sure the information there is accurate. If not, contact them to make corrections.

Make an emergency fund: Your tax return is a good source of income to get you started. Three months of living expenses if single. Six months of living expenses if married with children.

Evaluate your insurance coverage: Have enough coverage, but not too much!

Do you have an umbrella?

Are you getting the best discounts by having all coverage through the same carrier?

