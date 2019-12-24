Beautiful weather derails last minute Christmas shopping across Metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. – He had the best of intentions ... Gary Myers was going to finish up the Christmas shopping Monday, but then the phone rang.

“My friends called and said, ‘You want to play golf?’ I didn’t even have to think about it,” Myers said. “I’ll shop tonight and tomorrow.”

Playing 18 on Dec. 23 was his gift to himself.

At Meijer in Warren carts were full as time is running short.

Jamie Parks, decked out in her reindeer onesie, was looking for stocking stuffers and any interesting dinosaurs.

“My 4-year-old has been asking for dinosaurs and Santa,” she said.

Kim McFadden was making her third run to the store in about a week. Lots of family Christmas get-togethers means lots of kitchen time.

“We’ve had turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and veggies,” she said.

Monday night was going to be devoted to finishing up the wrapping and baking.

“Cookies, lots of cookies," McFadden said.