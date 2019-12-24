Christmas waste: What you can recycle

DETROIT – Americans produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas, that’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

People can lower that number by recycling delivery boxes, product packages and food containers that are empty, clean and dry. Some things, however, shouldn’t go in the recycling bin.

Garland and Christmas lights should not go in the recycling, they can get caught in sorting machinery. If you’re recycling gift bags, remove the handles first -- or just keep them and use them again.

Wrapping paper can go in the recycling bin, even with tape or gift tags attached as long as it doesn’t have glitter or foil. Take out packing material before recycling. If you put your recyclables in a bag, it’s all going to a landfill.

