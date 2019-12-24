Detroit police seek men who robbed man at gunpoint as he entered his home

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three people after a man was robbed outside his home early Saturday.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was entering his home in the area of Cornwall and Beaconsfield streets about 1:15 a.m. when an older model white Ford Taurus pulled up.

Two masked men, one armed with a rifle and one armed with a handgun, got out of the car and took items from the victim. They also demanded his backpack.

Police said the men then fled in the car, which was driven by an unknown person.

Police said both men are black and in their 20s. They both are about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

No information about the getaway driver is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 5th precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is surveillance video: