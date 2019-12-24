Mother’s ashes returned to Detroit woman after thieves steal them

DETROIT – A woman has her mother’s ashes back after they were stolen from her Detroit home during a break-in.

Thieves broke into Starla Moore’s home on Dec. 12 and took something irreplaceable -- ashes of her mother, Sharon.

"They probably thought they had a goldmine because it’s kind of heavy but it was actually just her,” Moore said.

When the thieves realized what they had taken, they left them in a trashcan outside of another Detroit home.

Debra Williams’ daughter discovered the ashes.

“They were out there for maybe four days,” Williams said. “My heart wouldn’t allow me to leave that lady in the garbage can like that, so I just went in and got them and took them to the 12th Precinct.”

Williams made a Facebook post about the discovery that Moore eventually came across.

"This was the best Christmas present that I’ve had so far, yes it is,” Moore said.

The thieves also took other belongings, such as a television, during the break-in, but Moore is just thankful she has the ashes again.