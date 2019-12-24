Operation Good Cheer: Pilots deliver toys to foster children across Michigan
More than 400 children to receive gifts
DETROIT – Pilots band together each year to deliver toys to foster children across Michigan.
Child and Family Services of Michigan partners with nonprofits and Samaritas, the largest private foster care provider in the state, to collect donations for the children.
More than 400 children will get the gifts that the volunteer pilots deliver.
See the full story in the video above.
