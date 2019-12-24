Report: Russia extends Paul Whelan’s detention

Paul Whelan, the Michigan man who is being held in Russia on espionage charges, has had his detention extended until March 29, according to multiple reports sourcing Interfax news agency.

Whelan was arrested by police in Russia a year ago. He was charged with espionage but he still does not have a trial date.

Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, has been closely following his brother’s case, offering updates ever since the Novi, Mich. resident was arrested in the Russian capital city in December 2018 on the suspicion of being a spy.

Russian authorities said Whelan was caught with state secrets on a flash drive in his possession. He said he was set up.

Whelan has a residence in Novi and heads global security for auto supplier Borg-Warner. He has traveled to Russia for years and was in Moscow for a wedding, his family said. In court in September, Whelan called the charges against him “garbage.”

“I did not commit a crime. I went to the Kremlin in the morning. I went back to change my clothes for the wedding. A person turned up in my room, put something in my pocket and then I was arrested,” Whelan said. “... they know that this is garbage. Everyone in the West knows this is garbage.”

Whelan has citizenship not only in the U.S. but also in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. He is appealing to all four governments to help him.

David Whelan said his brother was mentioned when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month. David Whelan called Lavrov’s comments about his brother “mostly false assertions.”

“The ministry of foreign affairs in Russia suggested he is using spy training to make himself into some sort of martyr and he actually doesn’t have any health conditions that are of any concern," David Whelan said.

The Whelans say Paul is being denied medical care while in Russian detention. This past summer, Whelan made a public plea during a court hearing asking President Donald Trump to discuss his case with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G-20 summit.

"Mr. President, we cannot keep American great unless we aggressively protect and defend American citizens wherever they are in the world," Whelan said.

His brother agrees the case is politically motivated.

“I think it’s at that level,” David Whelan said. “There’s clearly no legal case against him.”