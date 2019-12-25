ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 25, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world from the Middle East to the Americas to Africa.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Christmas Day with partial sunshine
It will be warm Christmas Day with partial sunshine and highs in the low 50s.
More Local News Headlines
- Dense fog advisory issued for Michigan counties Christmas Day
- Metro Food Center in Detroit believed to be a total loss after fire on Christmas Eve
- Michigan father donates hundreds of stuffed elephants to Children’s Hospital in honor of son
- Shelter dogs receive special Christmas meals thanks to Macomb County restaurant
- Woman hit, killed by vehicle on 8 Mile in Detroit
National News Headlines
- JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
World
- Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be saved
- Lebanese help each other as economic crisis crushes lives
- Afghan official says Taliban abducted 26 peace activists
Sports Headlines
- The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about league showcase
- Here’s who the Detroit Lions will face in 2020
