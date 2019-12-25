32ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 25, 2019

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message

Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world from the Middle East to the Americas to Africa.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Christmas Day with partial sunshine

It will be warm Christmas Day with partial sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

