Dense fog advisory issued for Michigan counties Christmas Day
Fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Christmas Day
MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
