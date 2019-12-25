32ºF

Dense fog advisory issued for Michigan counties Christmas Day

Fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Christmas Day

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

Related: Dense fog advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit until Christmas morning

