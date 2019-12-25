Detroit police investigate assault on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating an assault that was originally reported as a shooting Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man contacted police about 12:15 p.m. and said he had been shot by a 28-year-old man and two men he didn’t know while sitting in his car in the 14200 block of Frankfort Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police were later told that the injuries the man suffered were from windshield glass, not a gunshot.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.