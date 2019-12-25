Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm weather Christmas Day with partial sunshine

DETROIT – Merry Christmas!

I hope your Christmas is off to a good start! Overnight fog and clouds will start breaking up, and at least partial sunshine should grace our skies today.

As long as we get some meaningful sunshine, highs should reach the 50 degrees mark once again (10 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), which is well above our average high for the day!

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night, with just a very slight chance for a brief shower. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Even if we start Friday with clouds, some sunshine should develop during the day, with highs once again close to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday is definitely going to be the better of the two days with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy as the afternoon progresses. Highs should reach the middle to upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Saturday evening looks dry and relatively mild, then rain develops late Saturday night and continues into at least the first half of Sunday. It’ll become windy on Sunday, with highs nudging back up to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) ahead of the approaching cold front, before we get knocked back down to more typical December temperatures next week.

