Dearborn warehouse destroyed in massive fire

DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood in Dearborn was shut down for hours Thursday morning as fire crews battled a large warehouse fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Massive warehouse fire shuts down part of Dearborn for hours

After several hours, the fire was extinguished, but the owner has lost everything. The warehouse, a 40,000 square foot storage facility for Chase Cash & Carry Inc., stored many everyday items found at gas stations and party stores.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. Christmas. About 40 Dearborn fire fighters worked through the night to contain the fire, which did not spread to nearby businesses or homes.

As firefighters dumped water on the warehouse, nearby residential streets flooded. Public work crews said catch basins were clogged with leaf debris. Streets were cleared early Thursday morning.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said the building is a complete write-off. Arson investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

The area, near the intersection of Chase Road and Warren Avenue, is expected to remain closed for most of Thursday and maybe into Friday.