DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 91-year-old man.

Cecil Cheeks was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. by his daughter before he left his home in the 8600 block of Schaefer to visit his brother in the 2100 block of Sheldon Road. He left in a silver 2012 Buick Verano with the license plate #CCQ9312 and hasn’t returned, according to police.

His family is concerned. He’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a grey-ish jacket, according to police.

If you have any information, call Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.