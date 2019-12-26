Metro Detroiters celebrate the warmest Christmas in decades

DETROIT – After 11 p.m. on Wednesday the holiday celebration was still going strong at Campus Martius.

“This is my first Christmas in Detroit and it’s amazing,” Nick Lesinszki said. “I talked to my mom earlier today, she said, ‘You’re going to Detroit? Isn’t it dangerous?’ Not at all, it’s a great time, we love coming down here.”

Whether it’s taking pictures in front of the lights, ice skating or even having some warm fun at Beacon Park, there’s plenty to do in the city.

