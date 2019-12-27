Drivers, business owners excited as I-75 begins reopening in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The long wait is finally over -- northbound lanes of I-75 in Oakland County started reopening Friday morning.

Business owners said the freeway closure has led to a significant loss of business this year.

“The business, like almost less than 50 percent down on the gas and more than 45 percent on the store,” said Salem Abouhamdan, who manages an Amaco gas station near the freeway.

While the northbound lanes are open, there will be some delays through the weekend on the southbound side of the road.

“In order to move the temporary concrete barrier, to re-stripe the freeway, to get the ramps opened up -- all of that is going to take several days,” said Rod Morossi, the Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson.

MDOT officials said by the end of the day Tuesday, all northbound traffic should be using the new lanes except for an one mile area near Big Beaver Road, where only two lanes will be open due to the ongoing construction of a noise wall. That work will continue through the winter months.

The lanes will be open for the winter. In the spring, all traffic will be directed to the newly paved northbound side of the freeway so the southbound side can be rebuilt.