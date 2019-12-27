Michigan woman gets kidney from husband on Christmas Eve

DETROIT (AP) – A Grand Rapids-area man has given his wife an unusual gift at Christmas: a kidney.

WOOD-TV reports that doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and transplanted it to Vanessa Bosselaar.

“He’s a now a piece of me,” Vanessa said.

The surgery had been in the works for weeks. Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease. They live in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.

“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan said of the transplant. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”

It’s been a challenging month: The Bosselaars were in a rollover crash after a medical appointment a few weeks ago but had only minor injuries.

“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and then to go in and have a successful surgery — that’s amazing,” Logan said.