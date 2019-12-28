34ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Man suffers multiple head, facial fractures after Detroit hit-and-run

A Dec. 20 Detroit hit-and-run left one man in critical condition with multiple head and facial fractures. The victim’s family is searching for answers.

US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that there were more mass killings in 2019 than any year dating back to at least the 1970s, punctuated by a chilling succession of deadly rampages during the summer.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry pattern continues this weekend

Saturday morning will be chilly and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.

