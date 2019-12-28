ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 28, 2019
Man suffers multiple head, facial fractures after Detroit hit-and-run
A Dec. 20 Detroit hit-and-run left one man in critical condition with multiple head and facial fractures. The victim’s family is searching for answers.
US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings
A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that there were more mass killings in 2019 than any year dating back to at least the 1970s, punctuated by a chilling succession of deadly rampages during the summer.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry pattern continues this weekend
Saturday morning will be chilly and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.
More Local News Headlines
- German shepherd puppies with parvo found dumped in Monroe County
- Ex-state trooper found guilty of lesser charge in Detroit teen’s ATV crash death
- Officials: Green substance on I-696 poses no threat to drinking water
- Man charged with 2nd degree murder after fatal assault at St. Clair Shores bar
- Fire destroys pregnant woman’s Ypsilanti home
National News Headlines
- US adds detail on how soldier died in Afghanistan this week
- Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
- Hundreds of accused clergy left off church’s sex abuse lists
- Lawyers fight death penalty for synagogue shooting suspect
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
World
- Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires
- Kazakh officials investigating causes of deadly plane crash
Sports Headlines
