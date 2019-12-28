Detroit police seek person of interest after man injured in assault

DETROIT – Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was injured in an assault Tuesday on Detroit’s east side.

Investigators want to speak to 28-year-old Dakarai Marquis Perry about the incident.

Police said the victim, a 27-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle in front of the 14200 block of Frankfort Street at about 12:15 p.m. when three people approached him. The victim told police someone fired a handgun into the vehicle.

The victim was hit by shattered glass. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone who recognizes Perry is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.