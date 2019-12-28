German shepherd puppies with parvo found dumped in Monroe County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – German shepherd puppies were found dumped in Monroe County on Friday.

According to officials, the puppies have the highly contagious canine parvovirus. The virus causes infectious gastrointestinal illness in young dogs that can deadly if it is not treated.

At least four 8-week-old puppies were dumped miles apart. Some were found along I-275 in the area of Telegraph Road, while another was found on Newport Road.

“A trucker had seen someone throwing puppies onto 275,” said Jean Keating, with Lucas County Pit Crew.

The Toledo, Ohio animal rescue is helping the dogs get care. Two of the puppies, a boy and a girl, have died. Another boy and another girl are receiving care.

While veterinarians are trying to treat the dogs, officials fear there may be more sick puppies out there. If you find a puppy, do not bring it around your pets in case it has the virus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Animal Shelter at 734-240-3125.