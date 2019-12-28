Men claiming to have guns try to rob Auburn Hills Burger King

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Auburn Hills police are looking for two men who tried to rob an Auburn Hills Burger King on Friday morning.

Police said the men were wearing masks over their faces when they entered the restaurant at 910 N. Opdyke Road at 8:37 a.m.

The men demanded money from the safe. They implied that they had guns, but no guns were seen, police said.

The employees refused to give the men money and said they were calling the police.

The men then fled. They ran across Opdyke Road to a hotel parking lot, police said, where they left in an older model burgundy Ford Explorer with tinted windows.

Auburn Hills police are looking for this vehicle in connection with an attempted robbery on Dec. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said both of the men are between 17 and 22 years old.

One of the men is black with a dark complexion. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. He had a blue backpack with a camouflage pattern.

The other man is black with a light complexion. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants and black Nike shoes with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-370-9460.