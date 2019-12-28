Port Huron police looking for man after armed robberies at local businesses

PORT HURON, Mich. – Port Huron police are looking for a man after a series of armed robberies over the last month.

Police believe the same man is connected to a Nov. 28 and Dec. 17 robbery of the Speedway at 2611 Ravenswood Road, a Dec. 18 robbery at the Family Video at 1002 10th Street and a Dec. 20 robbery at the Quality Inn and Suites at 1700 Yeager Street.

During all four robberies, the man, who had a mask over his face, confronted employees with a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.

The man is described as black with a medium build. No further description was provided.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery Friday at the Speedway at 2318 Oak Street.

According to police, a man whose race is unknown entered the business armed with a handgun. He forced the cashier to give him money from the register and fled.

He had a mask covering his face.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Capture for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact police at 810-984-8415 or Capture at 810-987-6688.