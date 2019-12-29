ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 29, 2019
Crews in Madison Heights work to prevent green ooze from spreading into sewer system and Lake St. Clair
The Environmental Protection Agency will have extra crews in Madison Heights Sunday to try and prevent the green chemical ooze along I-696 from spreading into the sewer system and Lake St. Clair.
25 states reporting high flu activity
According to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 25 states are now reporting high flu activity. That is up from 21 states last week.
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office searching for disoriented 87-year-old missing man
Police are searching for 87-year-old Stanley Chester Gurney who was last seen near St. Joseph Mercy Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday while disoriented.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain falls, temperatures rise Sunday
Rain is arriving and will be heavy at times. Monday remains wet and mild.
More Local News Headlines
National News Headlines
World
Sports Headlines
