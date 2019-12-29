ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 29, 2019

The Environmental Protection Agency will have extra crews in Madison Heights Sunday to try and prevent the green chemical ooze along I-696 from spreading into the sewer system and Lake St. Clair.

According to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 25 states are now reporting high flu activity. That is up from 21 states last week.

Police are searching for 87-year-old Stanley Chester Gurney who was last seen near St. Joseph Mercy Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday while disoriented.

Rain is arriving and will be heavy at times. Monday remains wet and mild.