Dense fog advisory issued for 10 Michigan counties

Fog advisory in effect until 12 a.m. Monday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Fog screens the Detroit skyline on Aug. 30, 2017. (WDIV)
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 12 a.m. Monday.

