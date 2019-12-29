Victim of Detroit drive-by shooting walks to gas station, rushed to hospital
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to authorities, the victim was walking in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue when someone fired gunshots from a silver Kia. He was struck at least three times and was able to walk to a gas station nearly half a mile from the scene.
He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
