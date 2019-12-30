Dearborn Heights police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are looking for Mercedes Grace Bowes, a 15-year-old girl who went missing.

According to the Dearborn Heights Police Department, she was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Bowes is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7716.