Oak Park man kills grandmother, critically injures father two days after Christmas, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police said a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after his grandmother was killed and his father was critically injured in an Oak Park shooting.

Officers were called Friday to a home in the 21000 block of Westhampton Street in Oak Park, according to authorities.

Mary Boles, 74, and Robert Boles, 55, both of Oak Park, had been shot, police said. Officers provided medical attention to the victims, but the woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Medical officials said they took the man to Providence Hospital in Southfield. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

Oak Park officers said they received a call from Allen Park police about a man who had called to report he had shot two people in Oak Park.

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles, 22, of Oak Park, was taken into custody and turned over to Oak Park investigators, according to authorities. Mary Boles was his grandmother and Robert Boles is his father, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Investigators presented the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. Boles is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two felony firearm violations, authorities said.

He was arraigned at 45th District Court and is being held without bond.