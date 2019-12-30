‘Significant’ lakeshore flooding possible along Lake St. Clair

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for parts of St. Clair County on Monday as high winds push water ashore.

The Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

Now that gusty winds have shifted to a southwesterly direction, lakeshore flooding concerns will focus along the northern shore of Lake St Clair and ease along the Lake Huron shoreline. Areas from Anchor Bay to Harsens Island will be will be most impacted.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Read: The complicated history of Michigan’s Harsens Island