Troy police arrest Pontiac man walking down street after bank robbery, officials say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police arrested a man walking down the street after a bank robbery, according to authorities.

The bank robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Fifth Third Bank at 2282 West Big Beaver Road, police said.

Officers said Richard Philip Cushard, 53, of Pontiac, walked into the bank wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his hood on, approached the teller and demanded money.

Cushard told the teller he had a gun, but no gun was seen during the robbery, according to authorities.

Police said Cushard took a bus to the area of the bank and planned to flee on a bus.

He was located walking down the street and taken into custody, officials said. The stolen money was found on Cushard, police said.

He is charged with armed robbery and bank robbery.

Cushard was arraigned Sunday and is being held without bond.