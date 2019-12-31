Redford police looking for missing 45-year-old man

REDFORD, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing 45-year-old man.

Derrick Montgomery is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans, gym shoes, possibly a blue baseball hat, according to police.

He was in the area of Telegraph and Schoolcraft roads on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. Police said Montgomery is cognitively impaired and does not have medication.

If you have any information contact Redford police at 313-387-2551.