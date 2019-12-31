Robber breaks through ceiling, disables security cameras at Bloomfield Township business, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A robber broke through the ceiling tiles of a Bloomfield Township business while it was still open, disabled the security camera system and tried to break into a safe, police said.

Bloomfield Township police were called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to the At Home store located at 2101 Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

The manager told police someone had broken into the store through the ceiling tiles in a back office area and disabled the store’s security camera system.

Officials said the manager received an alarm from one of the rear receiving doors. While checking the area, the manager found a chair on top of a table in the emergency break room, police said. A ceiling tile had been removed, officials said.

The manager told police someone had tried to break into the store safe.

The store was open at the time of the break-in, but the robber couldn’t get into the safe, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.