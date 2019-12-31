Woman shoots relative, accidentally shoots herself during dispute in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman shot a relative and accidentally shot herself during a dispute on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 15300 block of Mansfield Street.

The woman allegedly shot her 59-year-old male relative during a dispute, officials said. She also accidentally shot herself, according to authorities.

Police said the 59-year-old man took himself to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Medical officials took the woman to a hospital for treatment. She is stable, police said.

Officers said the woman was taken into custody.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.